Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

KHNGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 300 to CHF 260 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 278 to CHF 282 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $288.00.

Kuehne + Nagel International Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of Kuehne + Nagel International stock opened at $42.93 on Wednesday. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 12-month low of $39.39 and a 12-month high of $66.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.45.

About Kuehne + Nagel International

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics segments. It provides less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, cargo insurance, full container shipping solutions, and customs clearance services.

