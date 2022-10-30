Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,324 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $8,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 352.2% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 991.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $8,151,474.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at $13,245,002.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,676 shares of company stock valued at $14,082,612. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LH opened at $224.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $220.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.56. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $200.32 and a 1 year high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.33%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.36%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.