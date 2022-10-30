Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $19.25-$20.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.91 billion-$15.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.19 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LH. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday. Argus cut Laboratory Co. of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $279.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 3.7 %

LH stock traded up $7.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $224.29. 1,145,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,253. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.06. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1 year low of $200.32 and a 1 year high of $317.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $220.08 and a 200-day moving average of $237.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.82 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America will post 20.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,676 shares of company stock worth $14,082,612. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Laboratory Co. of America

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LH. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 34,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,175,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 105.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 18.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,543,000 after purchasing an additional 14,186 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

See Also

