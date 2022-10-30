Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $19.25-$20.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $20.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.91 billion-$15.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.19 billion.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of LH traded up $7.99 on Friday, reaching $224.29. 1,145,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,253. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.56. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12 month low of $200.32 and a 12 month high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America will post 20.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.36%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LH. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Argus lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $279.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $8,151,474.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at $487,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,676 shares of company stock worth $14,082,612. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 203.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter worth $330,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter worth $307,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 111.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Further Reading

