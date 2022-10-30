Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.25-$10.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.80 billion-$5.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.91 billion.

Lam Research Stock Up 4.2 %

Lam Research stock opened at $405.59 on Friday. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $731.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $397.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $443.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.38.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lam Research will post 35.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LRCX. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Lam Research from $700.00 to $560.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lam Research from $640.00 to $515.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Summit Insights raised Lam Research from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lam Research from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $484.86.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 9.1% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 19.5% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Lam Research by 18.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

