Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LWGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.45-$2.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.70 billion-$4.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.77 billion.

LW stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.47. 980,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,061,569. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.09. Lamb Weston has a one year low of $49.71 and a one year high of $86.48.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LWGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 93.98%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Lamb Weston from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Lamb Weston from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $88.20.

In other news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $239,989.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,833,441.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $397,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,072,630. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $239,989.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,833,441.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,465 shares of company stock valued at $863,314. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 694,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,663,000 after buying an additional 91,033 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 958.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after buying an additional 50,360 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 520.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,382,000 after buying an additional 98,400 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

