Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.45-$2.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.70 billion-$4.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.77 billion.
Lamb Weston Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE LW traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.47. The company had a trading volume of 980,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,569. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.09. Lamb Weston has a 12 month low of $49.71 and a 12 month high of $86.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.52.
Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.26. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 93.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently issued reports on LW shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Lamb Weston from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Lamb Weston from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $88.20.
Insider Buying and Selling at Lamb Weston
In other news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $397,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,072,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $225,693.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,781.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $397,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,072,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,465 shares of company stock worth $863,314 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lamb Weston
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LW. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Lamb Weston by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 330.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.
About Lamb Weston
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.
Featured Articles
