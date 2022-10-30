Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.45-$2.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.70 billion-$4.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.77 billion.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LW traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.47. The company had a trading volume of 980,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,569. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.09. Lamb Weston has a 12 month low of $49.71 and a 12 month high of $86.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.52.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.26. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 93.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.38%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LW shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Lamb Weston from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Lamb Weston from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $88.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamb Weston

In other news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $397,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,072,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $225,693.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,781.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $397,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,072,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,465 shares of company stock worth $863,314 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lamb Weston

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LW. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Lamb Weston by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 330.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Articles

