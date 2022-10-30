Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,412 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,681,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,405,000 after acquiring an additional 77,223 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 575,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,236,000 after buying an additional 17,022 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 493,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,230,000 after buying an additional 35,418 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 5,276.0% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 418,809 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 267,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,115,000 after buying an additional 7,268 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VSGX opened at $45.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.45. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a one year low of $42.07 and a one year high of $64.72.

