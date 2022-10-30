Larson Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 42,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Orcam Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Orcam Financial Group now owns 6,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 19,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 15,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO opened at $35.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.87. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $52.21.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

