Larson Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,153 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.5% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Larson Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 59.3% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $209.10 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $186.95 and a 12 month high of $306.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.40 and a 200-day moving average of $211.88.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.