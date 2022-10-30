Larson Financial Group LLC Has $732,000 Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 100.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.9 %

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PEP stock opened at $182.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.37 and a 12 month high of $182.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

