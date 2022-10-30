Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 245 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFV stock opened at $41.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.12. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

