Latigo Investments LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Latigo Investments LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,667 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.8% of Latigo Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Latigo Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.8% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 57.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

SCZ traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $51.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,660,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,304. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.12 and a 12-month high of $77.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.08.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.