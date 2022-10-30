Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 891,500 shares, a drop of 30.9% from the September 30th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 665,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Leidos Stock Performance

LDOS stock traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.74. The company had a trading volume of 877,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,243. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.75. Leidos has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $111.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.23.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 5.15%. Leidos’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Leidos

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 27.96%.

In other news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total transaction of $320,295.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leidos

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Leidos by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 149,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,070,000 after purchasing an additional 12,992 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Leidos by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,691 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in Leidos by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 51,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Leidos by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Finally, Covea Finance bought a new position in Leidos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,987,000. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LDOS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Leidos in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Leidos from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.14.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Further Reading

