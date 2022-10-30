LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $517,632.00

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. During the last seven days, LEMONCHAIN has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LEMONCHAIN token can now be purchased for approximately $1.49 or 0.00007221 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LEMONCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $5.08 billion and $517,632.00 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,511.15 or 0.31429975 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00012275 BTC.

LEMONCHAIN Profile

LEMONCHAIN’s launch date was March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here. LEMONCHAIN’s official website is www.lemonchain.io. The official message board for LEMONCHAIN is lemonchain.medium.com.

Buying and Selling LEMONCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEMONCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEMONCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LEMONCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

