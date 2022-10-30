Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.80-14.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $14.30. The company issued revenue guidance of +12-15% yr/yr to $4.697-4.823 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.64 billion. Lennox International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.80-$14.20 EPS.

Lennox International Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LII traded up $9.81 on Friday, hitting $237.42. The company had a trading volume of 223,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,531. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $182.85 and a 1 year high of $334.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.92.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 143.41% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 14.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lennox International from $229.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen raised shares of Lennox International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $201.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Lennox International from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lennox International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $246.80.

In other news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.40, for a total transaction of $538,644.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,747,570.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.40, for a total transaction of $538,644.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,747,570.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.11, for a total value of $104,444.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at $495,325.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lennox International stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) by 662.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,085 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Lennox International were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

