Lido Staked ETH 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.04 Million (stETH)

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 30th. Lido Staked ETH has a market cap of $5.47 billion and $1.04 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lido Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for approximately $1,567.65 or 0.07656809 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Lido Staked ETH has traded up 16% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000293 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000363 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,502.60 or 0.31551996 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00012323 BTC.

About Lido Staked ETH

Lido Staked ETH launched on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 4,619,923 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 4,601,528.42421272 with 3,487,728 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,617.84588499 USD and is up 2.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $2,137,650.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

