Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Short Interest Down 16.1% in October

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the September 30th total of 25,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Limbach Stock Up 1.8 %
NASDAQ LMB traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $8.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,542. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average is $6.54. Limbach has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $9.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.05). Limbach had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $116.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Limbach will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Limbach
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Limbach in a research report on Friday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Limbach Company Profile
Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Limbach (LMB)
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Apple Inc. Stock Q4 Results Beat Negative Outlook, Stock Rises
Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.