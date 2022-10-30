Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Short Interest Down 16.1% in October

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the September 30th total of 25,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ LMB traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $8.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,542. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average is $6.54. Limbach has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $9.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.05). Limbach had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $116.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Limbach will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Limbach by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Limbach by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,139,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 78,667 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Limbach by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,017,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Limbach during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Limbach during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. 36.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Limbach in a research report on Friday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

