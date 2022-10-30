Linde (NYSE:LIN) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.80-2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.92. Linde also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.93-$12.03 EPS.

Linde Stock Up 2.9 %

LIN traded up $8.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $301.80. 2,249,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,049,928. The company has a market cap of $150.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Linde has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $352.18.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Linde will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 61.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Linde from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $353.00 to $344.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $349.11.

Institutional Trading of Linde

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $624,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $331,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.