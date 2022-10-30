Linde (NYSE:LIN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.93-$12.03 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.56. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Linde also updated its FY22 guidance to $11.93-12.03 EPS.

Linde Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE LIN traded up $8.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $301.80. 2,249,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,049,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $150.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.15. Linde has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $352.18.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Linde will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.90%.

Several analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Linde from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $349.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Linde

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,657,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $848,837,000 after buying an additional 60,376 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 180.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,402,000 after acquiring an additional 359,480 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Linde by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 552,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,423,000 after acquiring an additional 92,288 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 507,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,194,000 after acquiring an additional 67,632 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 538.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 249,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,646,000 after acquiring an additional 210,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.