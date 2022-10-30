LINK (LN) Trading 15.9% Higher Over Last Week

LINK (LN) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. In the last week, LINK has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. One LINK coin can now be purchased for about $32.41 or 0.00156328 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LINK has a market capitalization of $193.67 million and approximately $582,950.00 worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000363 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,542.42 or 0.31542824 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00012320 BTC.

LINK’s genesis date was September 2nd, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,345,959 coins and its circulating supply is 5,974,606 coins. LINK’s official website is blockchain.line.me. The official message board for LINK is medium.com/lineblockchain. LINK’s official Twitter account is @linebc_global and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINK using one of the exchanges listed above.

