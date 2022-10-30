Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a drop of 32.2% from the September 30th total of 2,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 869,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lion Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lion Group stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL – Get Rating) by 68.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,468 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.85% of Lion Group worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lion Group Price Performance

Shares of LGHL stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. Lion Group has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $2.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.22.

Lion Group Company Profile

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform for corporate clients, individual traders, and retail investors. Its trading platform offers a range of products and services comprising contracts for difference trading, insurance brokerage, futures and securities brokerage, total return swap trading, and asset management services.

