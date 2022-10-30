Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $961.60

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 961.60 ($11.62) and traded as low as GBX 825 ($9.97). Liontrust Asset Management shares last traded at GBX 847 ($10.23), with a volume of 80,077 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.29) target price on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

The company has a market capitalization of £550.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 864.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 829.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 959.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

In other Liontrust Asset Management news, insider Vinay Kumar Abrol sold 29,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 912 ($11.02), for a total value of £270,827.52 ($327,244.47). In other Liontrust Asset Management news, insider John Stephen Ions bought 7,600 shares of Liontrust Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 843 ($10.19) per share, with a total value of £64,068 ($77,414.21). Also, insider Vinay Kumar Abrol sold 29,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 912 ($11.02), for a total value of £270,827.52 ($327,244.47).

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

