Litecoin (LTC) Market Capitalization Reaches $4.05 Billion

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. Litecoin has a total market cap of $4.05 billion and $702.15 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for $56.62 or 0.00272511 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Litecoin has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 54.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000645 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00021630 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000736 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001245 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003767 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00019499 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
Litecoin Profile
Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,497,356 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Litecoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.