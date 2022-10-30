LiveToBeHappy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

LiveToBeHappy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the September 30th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,264,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

LiveToBeHappy Price Performance

CAVR stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 156,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,200. LiveToBeHappy has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01.

About LiveToBeHappy

LiveToBeHappy, Inc operates as a multi-platform real estate development and technology company. The company's Real Estate Development Platform focuses on developing communities and places, including homes, apartments, townhomes, and condominiums. It also provides Technology Platform, including Growing Together Academy, which provides an online curriculum solution emphasizing critical thinking and analytical skills, as well as science, technology, engineering, and mathematics competencies; and The DRIP Climber, a patent pending belt driven fitness climber, which enables in burning calories and enhancing cardiovascular function.

