LiveToBeHappy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

LiveToBeHappy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the September 30th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,264,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
LiveToBeHappy Price Performance
CAVR stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 156,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,200. LiveToBeHappy has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01.
About LiveToBeHappy
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LiveToBeHappy (CAVR)
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Chevron Gushes More Profits; Is it Time for Investors to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for LiveToBeHappy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveToBeHappy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.