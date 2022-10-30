LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.85-$3.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93. The company issued revenue guidance of -. LKQ also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.85-$3.95 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of LKQ to $70.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on LKQ in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 price target for the company.

LKQ Trading Up 1.0 %

LKQ traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,212,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,549. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.13. LKQ has a 52 week low of $42.36 and a 52 week high of $60.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

LKQ Increases Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LKQ will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. LKQ’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $88,304.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,203 shares in the company, valued at $830,235.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LKQ

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in LKQ by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $280,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819,542 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in LKQ by 15.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $306,509,000 after buying an additional 914,423 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in LKQ by 10.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,891,981 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $176,735,000 after buying an additional 364,668 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LKQ by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,471,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,247,489,000 after purchasing an additional 357,868 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of LKQ by 92.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 298,981 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,576,000 after purchasing an additional 143,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

