LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,900 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the September 30th total of 79,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group lowered their price target on LM Funding America to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

LM Funding America Stock Performance

Shares of LMFA stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $1.01. The company had a trading volume of 151,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,872. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1.23. LM Funding America has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $7.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LM Funding America

LM Funding America ( NASDAQ:LMFA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter. LM Funding America had a negative net margin of 1,385.84% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LM Funding America stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Rating) by 995.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,392 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.17% of LM Funding America worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

About LM Funding America

LM Funding America, Inc operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

