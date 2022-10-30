Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $21.55-$21.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $65.25 billion-$65.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.29 billion.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT traded up $12.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $484.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,045,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,927. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $491.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $421.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $426.59.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.66 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 26.94 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.42%.

LMT has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird raised Lockheed Martin from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $513.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $454.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lockheed Martin

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 73.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Plancorp LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $208,000. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

