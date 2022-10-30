Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $21.55-$21.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $65.25 billion-$65.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.29 billion.
Lockheed Martin Stock Performance
Shares of LMT traded up $12.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $484.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,045,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,927. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $491.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $421.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $426.59.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.66 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 26.94 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
LMT has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird raised Lockheed Martin from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $513.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $454.08.
Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin
In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Lockheed Martin
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 73.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Plancorp LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $208,000. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
