Locus Chain (LOCUS) Trading 7.8% Lower This Week

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 30th. In the last week, Locus Chain has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. Locus Chain has a market capitalization of $113.43 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Locus Chain token can now be bought for $0.0711 or 0.00000344 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Locus Chain

Locus Chain was first traded on April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 tokens. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211.

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

