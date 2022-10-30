Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Logitech International from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Logitech International from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Logitech International from CHF 84 to CHF 68 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Logitech International from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Logitech International to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Logitech International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.67.

NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $51.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.74. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.98. Logitech International has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $87.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $1.0023 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from Logitech International’s previous dividend of $0.65.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Logitech International by 34.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 26,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 6,834 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank lifted its stake in Logitech International by 5.4% in the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 98,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Logitech International by 134.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 18,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Logitech International in the first quarter worth approximately $695,000.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

