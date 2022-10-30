Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LITE. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Lumentum to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded Lumentum from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Lumentum from $114.00 to $107.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on Lumentum from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lumentum from $98.00 to $84.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $108.75.

Lumentum Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ LITE opened at $74.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.00. Lumentum has a one year low of $65.66 and a one year high of $108.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $422.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.99 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $261,186.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,825.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,781 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $811,979.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,884,509.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $261,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,620 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,492. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lumentum

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Lumentum during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Lumentum during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Lumentum by 187.7% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Lumentum by 4,000.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

