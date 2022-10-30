Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:DRAY) Short Interest Update

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:DRAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the September 30th total of 3,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,530,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at $668,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 309,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after buying an additional 55,132 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,299,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,935,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I by 448.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 182,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 149,619 shares during the period. 72.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRAY remained flat at $10.05 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,573. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average is $9.95. Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.18.

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger or mergers, amalgamation, share exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the software, data and technology, media, and telecom industries.

