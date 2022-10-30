Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Declares $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1575 per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%.

Macy’s has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 41.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Macy’s has a dividend payout ratio of 15.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Macy’s to earn $4.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.63 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.2%.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s Price Performance

Macy’s stock opened at $21.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.64. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $37.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 51.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Macy’s will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on M. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Macy’s from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.08.

Insider Activity at Macy’s

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $49,989.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,711.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of M. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Macy’s by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,936 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Macy’s by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,796,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,174 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Macy’s by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,550,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,941 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Macy’s by 383.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 765,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,022,000 after purchasing an additional 607,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Macy’s by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 164,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 573,655 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Macy’s

(Get Rating)

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.