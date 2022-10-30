Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Short Interest Update

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the September 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Stock Performance

Shares of Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.64. 1,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,382. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.36. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $7.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Company Profile

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság provides fixed-line and mobile telecommunication services for residential and small business customers in Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania, and the Republic of North Macedonia. The company operates in MT-Hungary and North Macedonia segments. It offers TV distribution, information communication, and system integration services; mobile telecommunication services, such as prepaid and postpaid plans, data plans, TV, broadband, SMS, and phone services; internet and voice, Office 365, server and data park, and machine to machine services; and sells telecommunications network and equipment.

