Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Short Interest Update

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the September 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Stock Performance
Shares of Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.64. 1,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,382. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.36. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $7.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (MYTAY)
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Can Comcast Monetize Existing Users for Streaming Success?
Receive News & Ratings for Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.