Maiar DEX Self Reported Market Cap Hits $348.90 Million (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $348.90 million and $126,074.00 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Maiar DEX

MEX is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/maiarexchange. Maiar DEX’s official website is maiar.exchange. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maiar DEX (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. Maiar DEX has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Maiar DEX is 0.00005475 USD and is down -0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $94,362.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maiar.exchange/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

