Maiar DEX Tops 24 Hour Volume of $121,672.00 (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 30th. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $349.17 million and $121,672.00 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,661.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00007913 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003595 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006535 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00015591 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00054590 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00045053 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00022138 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004826 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.16 or 0.00252456 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maiar DEX is maiar.exchange. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/maiarexchange. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maiar DEX (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. Maiar DEX has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Maiar DEX is 0.00005475 USD and is down -0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $94,362.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maiar.exchange/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.