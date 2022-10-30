Maker Reaches Market Capitalization of $896.08 Million (MKR)

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. One Maker token can now be purchased for $916.58 or 0.04419081 BTC on major exchanges. Maker has a market capitalization of $896.08 million and $30.00 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Maker has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,530.03 or 0.31492853 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00012300 BTC.

About Maker

Maker was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 tokens. Maker’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Maker is https://reddit.com/r/makerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn).”

