Maker Tops One Day Trading Volume of $26.16 Million (MKR)

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. Maker has a market capitalization of $886.73 million and approximately $26.16 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maker token can now be purchased for $907.02 or 0.04382171 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Maker has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,520.39 or 0.31492864 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00012300 BTC.

About Maker

Maker’s genesis date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 tokens. The Reddit community for Maker is https://reddit.com/r/makerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maker’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com.

Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn).”

