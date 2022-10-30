Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.66 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 25th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now anticipates that the software maker will earn $1.66 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.58. The consensus estimate for Manhattan Associates’ current full-year earnings is $1.68 per share.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $198.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.76 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 51.06%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.

Manhattan Associates Stock Up 1.2 %

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $120.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.35. Manhattan Associates has a 12-month low of $106.02 and a 12-month high of $188.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 68.36 and a beta of 1.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manhattan Associates

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.9% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,454 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce Richards sold 2,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total transaction of $320,328.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,313.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,160 shares of company stock worth $2,576,378. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

