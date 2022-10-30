Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Short Interest Update

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300,000 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the September 30th total of 15,500,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of MPC traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,552,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224,015. Marathon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $59.55 and a 12 month high of $115.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.08.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by $1.44. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 23.41 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.29.

In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,705.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,705.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.