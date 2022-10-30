Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Stock Position Raised by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,765,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,570,939,000 after purchasing an additional 371,647 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 21.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,481,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,067,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,421 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 39.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,695,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $572,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,976 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,292,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $281,540,000 after acquiring an additional 222,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,206,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $274,196,000 after purchasing an additional 159,004 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.29.

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at $829,892.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $113.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,552,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.61. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.55 and a fifty-two week high of $115.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.02.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by $1.44. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 23.41 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

