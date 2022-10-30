MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) PT Lowered to $39.00

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Citigroup from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HZO. Truist Financial lowered their target price on MarineMax from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded MarineMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. B. Riley lowered their target price on MarineMax from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

Shares of NYSE HZO opened at $32.70 on Friday. MarineMax has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The company has a market cap of $704.03 million, a P/E ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.46.

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.09. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $688.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MarineMax will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rebecca White sold 4,601 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $150,130.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,480 shares in the company, valued at $570,372.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MarineMax news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $424,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,795,454.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca White sold 4,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $150,130.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,372.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,601 shares of company stock worth $696,881. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HZO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 149.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 91.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 74.7% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in MarineMax during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

