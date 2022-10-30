Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Short Interest Update

Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the September 30th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Mastech Digital Trading Down 2.0 %
MHH traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $15.02. 14,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,829. Mastech Digital has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $174.46 million, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.53.
Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). Mastech Digital had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $62.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.28 million. Research analysts forecast that Mastech Digital will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mastech Digital Company Profile
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
