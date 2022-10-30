Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,040,000 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the September 30th total of 9,440,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $1.25 on Friday, hitting $86.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,429,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,439,438. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $79.44 and a 12-month high of $124.63. The company has a market capitalization of $115.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.89 and a 200-day moving average of $92.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 70.28%.

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 7.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 10,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 45.8% during the third quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.9% during the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 7.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39,871 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 15.8% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 32,706 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.25.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

