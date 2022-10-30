MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $17.67

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$17.67 and traded as high as C$20.21. MEG Energy shares last traded at C$19.89, with a volume of 2,381,674 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC cut their price target on MEG Energy from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. National Bankshares cut their price target on MEG Energy from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MEG Energy from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on MEG Energy from C$25.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MEG Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$21.27.

MEG Energy Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$6.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy ( TSE:MEG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.38 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that MEG Energy Corp. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

