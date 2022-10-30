Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.32-$7.37 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $58.50 billion-$59.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $58.51 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.32-$7.37 EPS.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.77. 11,227,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,571,647. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.50 and a 12 month high of $101.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 47.62%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merck & Co., Inc.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $103.26.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $438,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $444,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

