Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target Raised to $73.00

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

MMSI has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $67.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.79. Merit Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $50.46 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.60, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.97.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $294.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.55 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Neil Peterson sold 4,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $232,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Ronald Frost sold 20,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $1,242,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,442.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Neil Peterson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $232,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,436 shares of company stock worth $1,627,142. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 148.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

