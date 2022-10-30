Meta Data Limited (NYSE:AIU) Short Interest Update

Meta Data Limited (NYSE:AIU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,400 shares, a decline of 31.2% from the September 30th total of 119,800 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 110,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NYSE:AIU remained flat at $1.04 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,687. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.05. Meta Data has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $11.25.

Meta Data Limited provides tutoring services for the students of kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools (K12) in the People's Republic of China. It offers premium tutoring services for exam preparation under the OneSmart VIP brand; young children education services, including Chinese language, mathematics, science, and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the FasTrack English brand.

