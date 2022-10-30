Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $105.00 target price on the social networking company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $205.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on META. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, July 29th. They set a market perform rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $177.43.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $99.20 on Thursday. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $96.38 and a fifty-two week high of $353.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.24.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total transaction of $44,733.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,586 shares in the company, valued at $2,692,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $220,571.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,646,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total transaction of $44,733.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,586 shares in the company, valued at $2,692,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,459,306 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.3% during the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,509 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the first quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 13.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,727 shares during the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

