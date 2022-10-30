Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) PT Lowered to $160.00 at Truist Financial

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $240.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $150.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $177.43.

Shares of META stock opened at $99.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $96.38 and a 1 year high of $353.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.32.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 24.41%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total value of $44,733.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total value of $44,733.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,459,306 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of META. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,217 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 25,442 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

